By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Pa., March 23
HARRISBURG, Pa., March 23 Got $1.5 million to
spare? If so, tiny Reduction, a one-time company town built to
house workers at a long-vanished garbage-processing plant in
western Pennsylvania, could be yours for the asking.
The aptly named town is home to 60 residents, down from 400
in its heyday. They live in 19 tidy brick houses, paying the
Stawovy family, proprietors of the unincorporated village for
the past 70 years. The asking price includes a one-room
schoolhouse that was long ago converted into a duplex residence.
The plant, built by American Reduction Co on a wide bend of
the Youghiogheny River, shut down in 1936 after processing waste
from the city of Pittsburgh since the early 20th century.
Workers would render animal carcasses, and separate metal
from household waste for resale.
“This was the original recycling plant,” said David Stawovy,
67, who owns Reduction with his three siblings.
In 1948, David's father, John, owned an adjoining farm and
was thinking about buying one of the larger homes in Reduction
for his growing family. At one time, he would have had 28 from
which to choose.
"My mother and dad wanted their own place," David Stawovy
said, "and the man said: 'Why don’t you buy them all?'”
The senior Stawovy ended up doing just that, paying $10,000
for the place, lock, stock and barrel. It was a decision he
never regretted, or at least never admitted regretting, his son
said.
“He never complained. He made a living on it,” said the
younger Stawovy.
All that is left of the processing plant is the foundation,
Stawovy said. Once the town dump contained a treasure trove of
collectible bottles, but it was wiped clean years ago.
Stawovy said his advancing age and the nursing home care his
parents needed before their recent deaths led the family to put
Reduction up for sale. He needs to sell so his siblings can cash
out their shares of the inheritance.
“We’d like to travel,” he said. “We don’t need the
aggravation.”
(Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Peter Cooney)