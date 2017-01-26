Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Editors Note: Attention to language that may be offensive to some readers in paragraph two)

By Laila Kearney

A Fox-affiliated Philadelphia morning show host has been suspended after using a word considered offensive on live television to describe the Trump administration's Kellyanne Conway, local media reported on Thursday.

Good Day Philadelphia's Mike Jerrick was discussing Conway's use of the term "alternative facts" on Tuesday with co-host Alex Holley and guests when he said the Trump aide was "good at bullshit."

The group laughed at the remark before Holley apologised to the show's audience.

Jerrick, who did not appear on Fox 29's "Good Day" on Wednesday or Thursday, has been suspended from the show for an indefinite period, Philadelphia Magazine reported, citing the host.

Jerrick and Conway could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fox Television Stations said in a statement that it had addressed the incident, but it offered no details.

“This is not in line with FOX Television Stations guidelines,” the statement said.

A spokeswoman with the broadcast group declined to say whether Jerrick had been suspended.

Jerrick, who has also hosted the nationally syndicated Fox talk show "The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet," wrote on Instagram late on Wednesday: "Night off. Why not. Always a good fight."

The post was followed by more than 150 comments, some from people who said they would boycott Fox until Jerrick's return.

The "alternative facts" remark drew widespread criticism on social media and has been credited with a spike in sales of George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future where people are forced to simultaneously accept contradictory versions of the truth.

Conway was responding to accusations that the Trump administration was fixated on the size of his inauguration crowds, saying: "We feel compelled to go out and clear the air and put alternative facts out there."

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)