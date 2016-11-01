(Adds statement from transit agency, comment from state
Democratic spokesman)
By Joseph Ax
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Nov 1 Public transportation
workers in Philadelphia went on strike on Tuesday, leaving
thousands of residents in the fifth largest U.S. city scrambling
to find transportation options and raising concerns that a
prolonged work stoppage could hamper residents from voting in
next week's presidential election.
Some 4,700 workers represented by the Transport Workers
Union Local 234 went on strike after they were unable to reach a
contract agreement with Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation
Authority (SEPTA), a system that provides almost 1 million rides
a day.
The strike shut down bus and most trolley routes in
Philadelphia. SEPTA told its riders to use its regional rail
service as an alternative and to expect significant delays and
crowding.
The evening rush hour was further disrupted as picketers
blocked regional rail crews from getting to their trains, though
SEPTA said on Twitter that employees were able to access trains
after a delay.
City officials expressed concern that the strike could cause
trouble for voters trying to get to polls next Tuesday.
In a statement, SEPTA said it was hopeful that an agreement
could be reached prior to Election Day but added that it was
prepared to seek an emergency court order requiring employees to
work that day.
Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a seven-to-one
margin in the city, raising the possibility that the work
stoppage could adversely impact Democratic presidential nominee
Hillary Clinton and Senate Democratic candidate Katie McGinty.
Pennsylvania is regarded as a key presidential swing state.
The Senate race between McGinty and incumbent Republican Pat
Toomey is a virtual tossup, one of half a dozen close races in
the country that will determine which party controls the Senate.
"As part of our get-out-the-vote effort, we are encouraging
voters to make backup plans," Brandon Cwalina, a spokesman for
the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, said in a phone interview.
The contract expired at midnight on Monday after union
members and system officials were unable to reach an agreement
over health care benefits, pensions and issues involving worker
conditions, local media reported.
(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing
by Mark Potter and Lisa Shumaker)