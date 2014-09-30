(Adds details)
Sept 30 PennTex Midstream Partners LP, a master
limited partnership (MLP) formed by PennTex Midstream Partners
LLC, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering
of common units.
Citigroup, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets and Tudor Pickering
Holt & Co are the lead underwriters for the IPO, PennTex
Midstream Partners LP said in a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1nDZDKB)
The MLP set a nominal fundraising target of about $150
million for the IPO.
Houston-based PennTex Midstream Partners LLC, formed this
year, said in August that it would pursue an IPO of its MLP and
that it expected the offering to be completed in the fourth
quarter of 2014.
The company received equity commitment from NGP Energy
Capital Management affiliate NGP Natural Resources X LP, a
family of private equity funds that invests in energy companies.
MLPs are tax-advantaged structures favored by many energy
companies that use them as a way to lower the cost of capital
and highlight the valuation of certain assets.
PennTex Midstream Partners LP said it planned to list its
common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
"PTXP."
The company did not say in the filing how many shares it
planned to sell or their expected price.
The net proceeds of the offering will be used for quarterly
distributions, capital expenditure and general partnership
purposes, the company said.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)