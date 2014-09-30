(Adds details)

Sept 30 PennTex Midstream Partners LP, a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by PennTex Midstream Partners LLC, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common units.

Citigroup, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets and Tudor Pickering Holt & Co are the lead underwriters for the IPO, PennTex Midstream Partners LP said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1nDZDKB)

The MLP set a nominal fundraising target of about $150 million for the IPO.

Houston-based PennTex Midstream Partners LLC, formed this year, said in August that it would pursue an IPO of its MLP and that it expected the offering to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2014.

The company received equity commitment from NGP Energy Capital Management affiliate NGP Natural Resources X LP, a family of private equity funds that invests in energy companies.

MLPs are tax-advantaged structures favored by many energy companies that use them as a way to lower the cost of capital and highlight the valuation of certain assets.

PennTex Midstream Partners LP said it planned to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PTXP."

The company did not say in the filing how many shares it planned to sell or their expected price.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used for quarterly distributions, capital expenditure and general partnership purposes, the company said.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)