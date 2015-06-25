June 25 Penn Virginia Corp's shares rose as much as 15.5 percent on Thursday following a report that BP Plc had offered to buy the U.S. oil and gas producer for $8 per share.

The offer, which values the company at about $573 million, represents an 80 percent premium to Penn Virginia's Wednesday close of $4.45. The company's shares were trading at $5 on Thursday afternoon.

Penn Virginia has rejected the offer saying it undervalues the company, financial news website Proactive Investors reported, citing sources familiar with the situation. (bit.ly/1eJjp4g)

BP declined to comment, while Penn Virginia was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)