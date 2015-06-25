UPDATE 1-BHP investor Tribeca calls for sale of U.S. shale assets, board shake-up
* Fund calls for BHP to expand in battery materials (Adds no comment from BHP, Tribeca comments on energy, board)
June 25 Penn Virginia Corp's shares rose as much as 15.5 percent on Thursday following a report that BP Plc had offered to buy the U.S. oil and gas producer for $8 per share.
The offer, which values the company at about $573 million, represents an 80 percent premium to Penn Virginia's Wednesday close of $4.45. The company's shares were trading at $5 on Thursday afternoon.
Penn Virginia has rejected the offer saying it undervalues the company, financial news website Proactive Investors reported, citing sources familiar with the situation. (bit.ly/1eJjp4g)
BP declined to comment, while Penn Virginia was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
CALGARY, Alberta, May 4 ConocoPhillips will lay off 300 Canadian workers after selling most local assets to domestic crude producer Cenovus Energy Inc, the Houston-based company said on Thursday.