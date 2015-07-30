(Adds details, background and shares)
July 30 Oil and gas producer Penn Virginia Corp
had put itself on the block but received no "credible
bids", Chairman Edward Cloues said on Thursday, a day after the
company cut its 2015 production forecast.
Penn Virginia's shares plunged 35 percent to an all-time low
of $1.33, valuing the company at about $96 million.
"We did not reject any offers as some have suggested,"
Cloues said on a conference call with analysts.
"In fact, while there was a reasonable level of interest,
(there were) no offers to consider," he said.
Penn Virginia's shares had shot up last month following a
report that BP Plc had offered to buy the U.S. oil and
gas producer for $8 per share, valuing the company at about $573
million.
Lone Star Value Management LLC, which holds a 1.7 percent
stake in Penn Virginia, asked the company last month to consider
strategic alternatives to explore "all credible proposals".
If Penn Virginia rejects an offer with a substantial
premium, Lone Star may seek shareholder representation on the
board, the hedge fund had said.
Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Penn Virginia is an attractive
takeover target because of its acreage in the Eagle Ford shale
in Texas, according to Lone Star.
Penn Virginia on Wednesday cut its 2015 production forecast
to 20,700-22,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from
23,800-26,200 boepd, after factoring in the pending sale of its
assets in eastern Texas. The deal is expected to close next
month.
The company also reported a smaller-than-expected
second-quarter loss.
Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen about 87
percent over the last 12 months.
