TORONTO, June 5 Canada's Penn West Petroleum Ltd
named a former Marathon Oil Corp executive as
CEO and said it would slash its dividend, cut 10 percent of its
staff and review strategic options such as asset divestments and
joint ventures.
The Calgary-based oil and gas producer, whose share price
has fallen about 56 percent over the last two years, said late
on Tuesday that it had appointed former Marathon Chief Operating
Officer David Roberts as president and chief executive officer,
effective June 19. He replaces Murray Nunns, who will retire
from the company on July 1.
Penn West said it planned to focus on increasing efficiency,
starting with a 10 percent workforce reduction over the next few
weeks. The company had about 2,130 employees at the end of 2012.
For the third quarter, the company is cutting its quarterly
payout to 14 Canadian cents a share from 27 Canadian cents to
increase its financial flexibility, it said. Shares of Penn West
were unchanged at C$10.90 in early trading in Toronto.
Penn West also said its board would form a special committee
to explore such options as strategic financing alternatives,
asset divestments, joint ventures and other business
combinations.
The changes come barely a month after the company named two
respected industry leaders to its board - former Suncor Energy
Inc head Rick George as chairman and former Canadian
Natural Resources head Allan Markin as vice chairman.
"We believe the announced CEO change signals a step forward
in the ongoing reorganization and restructuring of Penn West,"
said BMO Capital Markets analyst Gordon Tait in a research note.
"We are encouraged that the company appears to be making the
difficult organizational and financial changes needed."
Tait and other analysts said, however, that Penn West was
not out of the woods and still needed to improve operational
efficiency, shed assets and strengthen its balance sheet.
"The company's base operations are unsustainable today,"
said Barclays analyst Grant Hofer. This makes Penn West a
unattractive as a takeover target and joint venture partner, he
said.
The company said its outlook on full-year production and
capital spending remained unchanged.
"Penn West has many high-quality assets, but the company has
yet to unlock their complete value," Chairman George said in a
release.
The company will maintain the second-quarter dividend at 27
Canadian cents a share and pay it to shareholders of record on
June 28.
Roberts, who has more than three decades of operational
expertise in the oil and gas business, will join Penn West's
board after he assumes the CEO position.