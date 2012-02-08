Asian perpetual bonds break record, with six months to spare
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Perpetual bond sales from Asia's corporate sector surged to an annual record last week, as investors' hunger for yield showed no sign of easing.
* Q4 EPS $0.70/shr vs est $0.65/shr
* Net investment income nearly triples to $39.1 mln
Feb 8 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted quarterly profit above analysts' expectations as net investment income nearly tripled.
October-December net income was $19.6 million, or 70 cents a share, compared with net income of $7.3 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 65 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
PennyMac's net investment income rose to $39.1 million from $13.6 million a year ago.
Total expenses rose to $17.7 million from $6.1 million a year ago.
The company's mortgage loans generated realized and unrealized gains totaling $19.9 million in the quarter.
Shares of the Calabasas, California-based company closed at $17.81 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
