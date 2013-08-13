NEW YORK Aug 13 Federal prosecutors on Tuesday
said they have made arrests in an international penny stock
scheme that involved fraudulently inflating shares prices and
trading volumes.
The fraud generated more than $140 million through various
brokerage and bank accounts, according to a statement from the
office of U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch in Brooklyn. A press
conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT).
Two people, Joseph Manfredonia, 45, of New Jersey, and Cort
Poyner, 44, of Florida, were arrested on Tuesday morning,
according to Peter Donald, an FBI spokesman.
A superseding indictment filed earlier this month also names
four Canadians and three other U.S. citizens allegedly involved
in the scheme.
The scheme involved fraudulently inflating share prices and
trading volumes of certain penny stocks. The defendants also
operated a so-called advance fee scheme, making false promises
to investors to induce them to pay fees for non-existent
services to sell their illiquid penny stock shares, according to
the indictment.
(Reporting by Bernard Vaughan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)