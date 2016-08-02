MEXICO CITY Aug 2 Mexican miner Penoles on Tuesday reported a 15.7 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, compared to the same period a year earlier.

The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, registered a profit of 639.3 million pesos ($35 million). (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Alden Bentley)