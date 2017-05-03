BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY May 3 Mexican miner and metals processor Industrias Penoles on Wednesday posted a 444 percent year-on-year rise in its first-quarter net profit to 2.196 billion pesos ($117.26 million) thanks to rebounding metals prices.
The company, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, made 404 million pesos in net profit during the same period last year.
($1 = 18.7275 pesos on March 31) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results