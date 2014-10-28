MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Industrias Penoles
, a Mexican miner and metals processor, said on
Tuesday its third-quarter profit fell 9.1 percent, hurt by lower
metals prices, higher costs and currency losses.
Penoles, which runs Fresnillo, the world's largest
primary silver producer, reported that profit slid to 1.16
billion pesos ($86.7 million), from 1.28 billion pesos a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 1.3 percent to 15.55 billion pesos.
The company said gold prices were down 3.4 percent over the
quarter compared with the same period last year, while silver
prices were down 7.6 percent.
Shares in the company were up 3.38 percent at 293.01 pesos
before the company reported.
($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept)
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)