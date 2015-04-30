MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexican miner Penoles said on Thursday that its profit for the first quarter of the year fell 5.5 percent, hurt by a fall in gold and silver prices.

The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, reported a profit of 1.17 billion pesos ($76.5 million) in the quarter compared to a profit of 1.24 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.

Penoles reported revenue of 15.59 billion pesos, up 5.7 percent from 14.74 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company also said silver prices were down 18.5 percent compared with the year-earlier quarter, while gold prices were down 5.8 percent.

Shares in the company were down 2.68 percent at 259.75 pesos per share in afternoon trading.

($1 = 15.2610 pesos at the end of March) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Diane Craft)