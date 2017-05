MEXICO CITY Aug 4 Mexican miner Penoles reported on Tuesday that its net profit rose 42 percent in the second quarter.

The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, posted 552,620,000 pesos ($35.2 million) in net profit, compared to 387,913,000 in the same period a year earlier.

($1=15.6950 pesos at the end of June) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)