MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mexican miner and metals processor Industrias Penoles on Tuesday posted a more than 400 percent year-on-year jump in its second-quarter profit.

Profit for the three-month period reached 3.22 billion pesos ($177.64 million), up from 639.3 million pesos in the same quarter of 2016.

($1 = 18.143 pesos on June 30)