BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Penpower Technology :
* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$0.59 per share (T$18,894,589 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 3
* Says last date before book closure June 4 with book closure period from June 5 to June 9
* Says record date June 9
* Says payment date June 30
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO