* Aims to fill long-term lending void

* Written 1.2 billion stg in lending deals in 2012

* Has 6 billion stg to invest

By Sarah Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 21 Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) will use part of a 6-billion-pound ($9.6 billion) investment portfolio to provide long-term credit to businesses and infrastructure products, filling a gap created by banks who have been pulling out of lending.

PIC told Reuters it will target long-term lending deals - following a completed investment in a UK listed solar finance bond, where the insurer will lend 40 million pounds to Solar Power Generation Ltd in a 24-year deal.

Cashflow from the bond is generated by the production of renewable energy.

Pension funds and insurers are well placed to become providers of long-term credit because of the revenues they have to pay from products such as annuities, which carry predictable financial obligations and cannot be sold by customers.

Opportunities for insurers and pension funds to become lenders have been boosted by banks steady withdrawal from long-term lending, under pressure to meet more exacting capital standards.

"We have long dated liabilities so we want to lend on a long-term basis," Mark Gull, co-head of asset-liability management at Pension Insurance Corporation, told Reuters.

"This is a good opportunity for us to step in where banks were previously lending."

The solar bond deal follows a 50 million pound investment in a bond issued by Raglan Housing Association.

"We are going to shift our portfolio to invest new money in financing companies and infrastructure projects and less in the listed corporate bond market," said Gull. ($1 = 0.6276 British pounds) (Editing by Louise Heavens)