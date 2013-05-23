LONDON May 23 Five British local authority
pension funds have pledged to provide 250 million pounds ($376
million) for new investments in areas which are seen as socially
beneficial such as infrastructure, while still delivering
financial returns.
In a statement on Thursday, shareholder advisory group Pirc
which is acting as a consultant to the funds, said they were
seeking expressions of interest from asset managers with
appropriate investments.
The Greater Manchester Pension Fund, West Yorkshire Pension
Fund, West Midlands Pension Fund, South Yorkshire Pension Fund
and Merseyside Pension Fund have pledged to invest up to 50
million pounds each, Pirc said.
Pirc said eligible investments - that meet the pension
funds' risk and return requirements but also have beneficial
social impacts - include infrastructure, resource management and
business development.
($1=0.6647 British pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Greg Mahlich)