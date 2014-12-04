(Repeats story from Wednesday)
* Some investments in ships through funds
* Focus on sector turnaround after 5-year slump
* Longer-term view should benefit early movers
By Jonathan Saul and Simon Jessop
LONDON, Dec 3 Pension funds, squeezed by low
interest rates, are exploring investments in shipping in their
hunt for higher returns, hoping to benefit once this industry
starts to recover from one of its worst ever downturns.
There are signs of a gradual pick-up in world trade and ship
values for the first time since the financial crisis. Ship
financier NordLB has said the market could see a broad recovery
but not before 2016.
The industry's revival could deliver double-digit returns
for pension funds that decide to add shipping to their so-called
alternative assets such as infrastructure, which can make up
about 15 percent of a fund.
But they need to do their homework.
Some hedge funds and private equity firms have been burned
by diving into shipping too early and have found the recovery
they were betting on has taken longer to materialise.
So far only a few pension funds have taken the plunge, also
partly because of the need for specialised knowledge on
shipping, such as how to price vessels accurately.
One pension fund leading the way is Ilmarinen in Finland,
which had 34 billion euros ($41.8 billion) in assets at
end-September. Earlier this year, Ilmarinen acquired five oil
tankers and three supply ships from Finland's state owned
refiner, Neste Oil.
Esko Torsti, head of non-listed investments at Ilmarinen,
said the investment was for tens of millions of euros through a
new joint-venture firm owned by the pension fund and Finland.
"Investing in ships is not the easiest area, it requires
extreme carefulness and special expertise," Torsti said.
Another potential driver for investment is the shipping
industry's growing funding gap that has opened up as banks scale
back lending due to capital constraints.
The combined value of ships on the water is estimated at
$1.25 trillion with a further $380 billion in ships on order.
Britain's Merseyside Pension Fund is making an investment in
shipping via British asset manager Marine Capital. Marine
Capital has already invested $200 million across seven dry bulk
vessels in one fund and is aiming for around a further $1.4
billion across two more, one focused on more dry bulk ships and
the other on container ships.
"As other assets were looking fully valued, I started to
review shipping to see whether there was an opportunity," said
Peter Wallach, head of Merseyside, which had about 6.1 billion
pounds ($9.6 billion) in assets at March 31 this year.
"What appealed to me about the fund we used was that the
managers were operators of the ships as well as financial
investors in them," he told Reuters.
Wallach said they had already made annual returns in the low
double digits, which had exceeded his expectations.
Under the arrangement, Marine Capital buys a series of ships
and manages them for the life of the investment before selling
them on. As the ships are leased out and controlled by Marine
Capital, their costs are covered.
For Marine's Capital's third fund, focused on container
shipping, investors would receive a coupon as income, as they
would do in traditional bond markets, Marine Capital's chief
executive Tony Foster said.
"If your coupon is around, say, 6 percent and it is a long-
term business like 10 years plus, then your (return) is around
12 percent ... it would compare favourably with long-term
bonds."
That long-term focus could be the crucial difference for
pension schemes in terms of avoiding the pitfalls faced by some
private equity and other funds with a shorter view.
"For people who have patient capital, who have underwritten
well, who are counting on the underlying fundamental
demand/supply to pay out, there is still a lot of money to be
made," Ahmed Hamdani, managing director of Bayside Capital,
said.
"For people who just wanted shipping exposure because it is
a hot bet, they probably got their fingers burned a little bit."
Bayside is part of U.S. private equity group H.I.G. Capital,
which has invested over $800 million in stainless steel chemical
tankers.
For those not willing to take a punt on ships themselves,
there are other ways to invest.
Denmark's Danica, for example, took a stake in shipping
logistics firm Unifeeder, while Canada's OMERS, a $65 billion
pension fund, bought a majority stake in ship management firm
V.Group in 2011 for $330 million through its private equity arm.
"Shipping rates can fluctuate quite markedly," Mark Redman,
Europe head at OMERS Private Equity, said. "However, ship
services are much more solid and secure."
