Feb 4 Britain's Pension Insurance Corp is taking
over the pension liabilities of the insolvent UK pension fund of
Swiss aircraft services firm SR Technics, providing improved
retirement benefits for the scheme's 2,500 members.
A growing number of so-called "final salary" pension schemes
are running into trouble amid rising longevity and low UK
government bond yields.
Pension Insurance Corp said on Monday it would assume
responsibility for managing the 200 million pounds ($315
million) of pension liabilities held by the Trustees of the SR
Technics UK Limited Pension Scheme.
SR Technics is part of Mubadala Aerospace.
Unable to pay its deficits on the final salary-linked
pensions of its members, the UK arm of SR Technics relinquished
its debt to the British pension lifeboat, the Pension Protection
Fund (PPF), in 2010.
The PPF was launched in 2005 to take over the assets and
liabilities of UK-based defined benefit pension schemes if an
employer goes bust. It currently has around 12 billion pounds of
assets under management, which it expects to rise to 17 billion
by 2015.
"The current economic climate, combined with ultra-low gilt
yields, means that some pension schemes are falling into the PPF
due to the additional strain on their sponsor," Jay Shah,
co-head of business origination at Pension Insurance Corp, said.
The PPF caps the amount of money it pays out to members of
insolvent schemes, and the transaction with Pension Insurance
Corp means members will receive more money than if they stayed
in the PPF scheme.
"This is a very welcome transaction for our members who will
see some uplift in their benefits," Colin Marsh of HR Trustees,
chairman of the Trustees of the SR Technics UK Limited Pension
Scheme.
But members still won't receive the full pension they would
have received if SR Technics had not compromised its pension
debt, Marsh told Reuters.
Pension Insurance Corp expects more similar deals in 2013
"as schemes move through this process", Shah said.