LONDON May 22 British alcoholic drinks retailer
First Quench is insuring a chunk of its pension liabilities with
specialist provider Pension Insurance Corporation, improving
retirement benefits for its 1,966 members.
A growing number of "final salary" pension schemes are
running into trouble because of rising longevity and low UK
government bond yields.
Insurers and reinsurers are capitalising on increased demand
from pension funds for ways to manage their liabilities by
underwriting individual pension funds and charging a fee.
Pension Insurance Corp said on Wednesday it would assume
responsibility for managing some of the of pension liabilities
held by the trustees of the First Quench fund - amounting to 160
million pounds ($242.26 million).
Unable to pay the final-salary linked pensions of its
members, First Quench - which operates the Threshers and Wine
Rack brands - relinquished its debt to the Britain's Pension
Protection Fund (PPF), in October 2009.
The PPF was launched in 2005 to take over the assets and
liabilities of UK-based defined benefit pension schemes if an
employer goes bust. It currently has around 15 billion pounds of
assets under management, which it expects to rise to over 21
billion pounds in 2016.
The PPF caps the amount it pays out to members of insolvent
schemes but Chris Martin, managing director of Independent
Trustee Services Limited, said First Quench members should
receive more money than if they stayed in the PPF scheme.