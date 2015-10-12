LONDON Oct 12 Deals involving transferring the
risk of British company defined benefit pension schemes to
insurers are likely to total 10 billion pounds ($15.35 billion)
this year, down on last year's record 13 billion pounds,
consultants Aon Hewitt said on Monday.
These "bulk annuity" deals are a good source of income for
UK life insurers, particularly after government pensions reform
has at least halved the sale of individual annuities.
For companies, the deals remove the headache of running the
pension schemes. Years of low interest rates mean many schemes
are in deficit and these sometimes need to be filled by the
company before the life insurer takes on the risk.
Aon Hewitt said in a report there had been 3.6 billion
pounds in bulk annuity deals in the second quarter, compared
with only 800 million in the first quarter.
"With insurers busy on a substantial number of transactions
which could conclude before Christmas, 10 billion pounds is not
an unrealistic expectation for year."
But European Solvency II capital rules to be introduced in
Jan 2016 are likely to mean insurers have to set aside more
money to cover the cost of bulk annuity transactions and these
have been a concern.
"2015 has been a period of flux," Aon Hewitt said, pointing
out that on Solvency II, "some details have remained obstinately
grey".
Life insurers are moving to reinsure this business outside
Europe to soften the impact of the new rules.
Prudential and Legal & General were the
most active in the bulk annuity market in the year to date, the
report said.
($1 = 0.6516 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Keith Weir)