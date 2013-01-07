LONDON Jan 7 British insurer Pension Insurance
Corporation (PIC) is taking on 40 million pounds ($65 million)
of pension liabilities from two shipping trade groups, as
pension providers look to limit their risks amid rising
longevity and volatile markets.
The deal with the UK Chamber of Shipping and the
International Chamber of Shipping covers the current pensioners
of the Trustee of the Chamber of Shipping Retirement Benefits
Plan, which provides the pensions for the two trade
associations, PIC said on Monday.
The two shipping associations are transferring part of their
total pension liability risk to PIC in a so-called "buy-in"
deal, where gilts are exchanged for a matching insurance policy.
Pension funds are struggling to cope with extra costs from
people living longer in retirement and are also finding it tough
to generate adequate returns due to market volatility since the
financial crisis.
As a result, insurers and reinsurers are capitalising on
increased demand from pension funds for ways to manage their
liabilities by underwriting individual pension funds and
charging a fee.
The UK Chamber of Shipping represents 140 members from
across the UK maritime sector, while the International Chamber
of Shipping represents over 80 percent of the world's shipowners
and operators.