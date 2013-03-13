By Sarah Mortimer
| LONDON, March 13
LONDON, March 13 British insurer Pension
Insurance Corporation (PIC) has extended its insurance contract
with two shipping trade groups to take on a further 9 million
pounds ($13.4 million) of pension liabilities, following a 40
million-pound deal in January.
The UK Chamber of Shipping and the International Chamber of
Shipping has transferred all of its pension liability risk to
PIC for the current pensioners in the Trustee of the Chamber of
Shipping Retirement Benefits Plan, which provides the pensions
for the two trade associations, PIC said on Wednesday.
Pension funds are struggling to cope with the extra costs of
people living longer in retirement and have traditionally
shifted longevity risks to pension insurers, who then underwrite
price-specific pension fund risk.
The shipping groups have shifted all of the pension
liabilities from its schemes to PIC for a premium in the
so-called "buy-out" deal.
The UK Chamber of Shipping represents 140 members from
across the UK maritime sector, while the International Chamber
of Shipping represents over 80 percent of the world's shipowners
and operators.