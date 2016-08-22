For millions of Chinese with rare diseases, some relief in sight
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
LONDON Aug 22 British insurer Pension Insurance Corp has completed a 230 million pound ($301.00 million) pension insurance 'buy-in' with the trustee of Pilkington Superannuation Scheme, PIC said on Monday.
Pilkington Group Limited is a multinational glass manufacturing company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Sheet Glass, PIC said in a statement.
The lead adviser on the deal was Aon Hewitt, PIC said.
A deal to pass on some of the insurance risk of defined benefit, or final salary, company schemes through a so-called 'buy-in', is often easier to price than a deal for all of the risk, a so-called 'buy-out', pension consultants say.
"There has been a tangible increase in interest from trustees in buy-ins since the Brexit referendum and we have completed a number of transactions over the past few weeks and expect more to follow," Uzma Nazir, actuary at PIC said. ($1 = 0.7641 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. fund investors pivoted from domestic stocks to bonds and international equities during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, amid upheaval for the Trump administration and fears that Washington will not enact market-boosting policies. Investors pulled $6 billion from domestic-focused stock funds in the week ended Wednesday, a third straight week of o