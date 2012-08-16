* Public pensions have record assets in alternatives
* Alternatives are high-risk and have high fees
* Pensions still face high funding deficits
* Alternatives viewed as better than stocks and bonds
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 16 Faced with growing obligations
and shrinking returns, many of the largest U.S. public pensions
have raised their exposure to alternative investments to record
levels this year, despite ongoing criticism of the risks and
costs.
Public pension fund managers have poured billions of dollars
into alternative investments, ranging from Polish energy
facilities to catastrophe bonds, as lackluster stock market
returns and historically low interest rates have made it
difficult for pensions to earn enough.
Public plans with more than $1 billion had a median of 15
percent in alternatives as of June 2012, the highest ever and up
from 9.2 percent in June 2011, according to the Wilshire Trust
Universe Comparison Service.
The increase carries risks of unstable performance and high
fees amid a funding shortfall of $1.38 trillion as of 2010,
according to Pew Center on the States data. Already, the vast
majority of states have cut pension benefits or increased
contributions from workers, or are trying to.
"There are several ways in which the economics can start to
go against you," Martin Fridson, global credit strategist at BNP
Paribas Asset Management, said of pension funds investing in
alternative assets. He noted that hedge fund performance varies,
while private equity firms may take the reward while shifting
more risk onto the pension fund.
The California Public Employees' Retirement System - the
largest U.S. public pension fund, with $237 billion - has a
record 14 percent of its assets in alternatives, including
venture capital, private equity, buyout funds and mezzanine
debt. Calpers does not include hedge funds, real estate or
commodities under alternative investments.
The South Carolina Retirement System still had a whopping 53
percent of its assets in alternatives as of May 30 despite a
much-publicized debacle last year.
South Carolina's former chief investment officer made
alternative bets that resulted in manager fees of $344 million
in 2011. At the same time, the fund had a deficit of about $14.4
billion, raising doubts that the returns were worth the risk and
fees.
A $20 BILLION LOSS
In recent years, market volatility and historically low
interest rates have persuaded public pension funds to consider
other options, especially because many are underfunded and
unlikely to get large cash contributions in the current economy.
Barely more than half of public pensions were fully funded
in fiscal 2010, according to the Pew Center.
Pension investment returns fell in 2011 to 4.4 percent,
almost half of the historical target of 8 percent, according to
data provided to Reuters by Callan Associates. Median returns
were only 3.2 percent for the last five years.
In early August, New Jersey's $69.9 billion public pension
system announced that after a meager return of 2.26 percent in
fiscal 2012, it plans to increase alternative investments in
fiscal 2013 to 30 percent, up from nearly 23 percent in 2012. In
the first five months of 2012, it had increased its investments
in alternatives by nearly $4 billion.
"This is a continuing response to the problems raised in
2001, when the market collapsed and we lost more than $20
billion in value from our pension fund because we were so
strongly invested in stocks and bonds," said Andy Pratt,
spokesman for the New Jersey Treasury Department's Division of
Investment.
The California Public Employees' Retirement System has 14
percent of its assets in private equity, up from 12.5 percent at
the end of fiscal 2010.
"There is a premium that goes with investing in alternative
investments because they typically are a little bit riskier, but
higher return," said CalPERS spokesman Brad Pacheco. He added
that the risk is "measured risk that we're willing to accept
within the portfolio."
UNCORRELATED ASSETS
One reason alternatives are appealing is that they are not
linked to the performance of the stock and bond markets. Public
pension plans earned an average 12 percent return from private
equity investments last year, compared with a 7.2 percent loss
from stock investments, according to alternatives research and
consultancy firm Preqin.
Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System
spokeswoman Evelyn Tatkovski said investments in catastrophe
reinsurance- a type of alternative investment- through firms
like Aeolus Capital Management Ltd. and Nephila Capital Ltd. are
attractive because they are "uncorrelated" to traditional stock
and bond markets.
The California State Teachers' Retirement System, which has
$155.5 billion in assets, invested $500 million in Industry
Funds Management in February, which has a 40 percent stake in
energy services provider Dalkia Polska - a Polish heating
network.
"People need heat, so from a pension fund's perspective,
it's highly valuable because there's a continuous sort of
cash-yield," said Christian Seymour, head of European
infrastructure for Industry Funds Management. "You're certainly
going to see an excess return, if you like, over government
bonds" while avoiding the volatility associated with stocks, he
said.
But not everyone is convinced that the added risk and costs
of alternatives make them a good choice for pensions.
"Public pension plans are being forced into more
alternatives, including the 'exotics,' in an effort to meet
their assumed rate of return," said Curtis Loftis, South
Carolina's state treasurer. That worries him because of their
high and "opaque" fees.
Private equity firms typically charge a 2 percent management
fee, and once they achieve returns of about 8 percent, collect
20 percent of the profits. Hedge funds charge an average
management fee of 1.57 percent and a performance fee of 17.6
percent, according to Preqin. The average fee for mutual funds
last year was 1.1 percent, according to Lipper.
The fees don't guarantee performance, especially given
lagging returns for hedge funds this year. The HFRI
fund-weighted composite index, which tracks about 2000 hedge
funds globally, was up 1.87 percent for the first six months of
2012.
In comparison, the S&P 500 has outperformed its
exotic counterpart, with a return of 8.31 percent over that
period.