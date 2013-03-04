BRIEF-GSV Capital entered into loan and security agreement
* GSV Capital Corp- entered into a loan and security agreement dated as of May 31, 2017 - sec filing
LONDON, March 4 British insurer Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) is taking on 30 million pounds of pension liabilities from the pension scheme of the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) to help the retirement scheme limit its risks of members living longer than expected.
"We were facing potentially significant financial liabilities from our pension scheme as our retiring staff lived longer and drew their pensions over a longer period," John Roberts, chairman of the trustees for the ICR Pension Scheme, said in a statement.
Pension funds are unable to diversify longevity risk and have traditionally transferred the risk of people living longer than expected to pension insurers.
* Says preliminary assets under management at May 31, 2017 of $123.3 billion and total assets of $164.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: