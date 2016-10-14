BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Oct 14 British specialist insurer Pension Insurance Corp Plc appointed Jon Aisbitt as chairman.
Aisbitt will replace Mark Weinberg, who is one of the founders and chairman since 2006.
Aisbitt, who spent 16 years in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs, was chairman of the company's Australia business. He was also chairman of Man Group Plc . (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.