Oct 14 British specialist insurer Pension Insurance Corp Plc appointed Jon Aisbitt as chairman.

Aisbitt will replace Mark Weinberg, who is one of the founders and chairman since 2006.

Aisbitt, who spent 16 years in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs, was chairman of the company's Australia business. He was also chairman of Man Group Plc . (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)