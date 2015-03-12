EDINBURGH, March 12 An international accounting
standards body said on Thursday it was looking at developing new
accounting methods for "hybrid" pensions which did not fit
easily into standard categories.
Companies around the world are moving away from expensive
"defined benefit" or final salary pension schemes, which
guarantee an income on retirement, in favour of "defined
contribution" schemes which enable employees to build up a
pension pot.
But many firms are also introducing hybrid pension schemes
which do not fit neatly into either category, International
Accounting Standards Board (IASB) Chair Hans Hoogervorst said in
the text of a speech to a pensions conference.
"Modern pension schemes can have infinite variations, from
the extremes of defined contribution through to defined benefit,
with differing degrees and forms of risk-sharing," Hoogervorst
said.
Hoogervorst said the "somewhat binary approach" of existing
accounting rules "struggles to deal with this new, infinitely
variable pension landscape".
IASB is researching a pension accounting method that works
for all types of schemes, he said.
Fewer than a quarter of companies in Britain's FTSE 100
index now offer defined benefit schemes to a significant number
of employees.
