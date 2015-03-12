* New breeds of pension not covered well by accounting rules
* IASB researching new accounting methods for hybrid
pensions
* Asks if cos with big pension deficits shld pay large
dividends
(Adds quotes from speech, conference on company dividends)
By Carolyn Cohn
EDINBURGH, March 12 An international accounting
standards body said on Thursday it was looking at developing new
accounting methods for "hybrid" pensions which did not fit
easily into standard categories.
Companies around the world are moving away from expensive
"defined benefit" or final-salary based pension schemes, which
guarantee an income on retirement, in favour of "defined
contribution" schemes.
But many firms are also introducing hybrid pension schemes
which do not fit neatly into either category, International
Accounting Standards Board (IASB) Chair Hans Hoogervorst said in
the text of a speech to a pensions conference.
"Modern pension schemes can have infinite variations, from
the extremes of defined contribution through to defined benefit,
with differing degrees and forms of risk-sharing," Hoogervorst
said.
Hoogervorst said the "somewhat binary approach" of existing
accounting rules, "struggles to deal with this new, infinitely
variable pension landscape".
IASB is researching a pension accounting method that works
for all types of schemes, he said.
Fewer than a quarter of companies in Britain's FTSE 100
index now offer defined benefit schemes to a
significant number of employees.
The vast majority of the schemes are in deficit, which can
act as a drag on company share prices.
"Should companies really be paying dividends when big
pension deficits continue to eat away at their balance sheet?"
Hoogervorst said in the speech.
Pension deficits are not classed as liabilities in the
profit or loss section of financial reports.
"It is a bit misleading to investors ... when a company
shows hunkydory profit or loss figures when these problems are
festering in the background," Hoogervorst told the conference in
a Q&A session.
(Editing by Vincent Baby, Greg Mahlich)