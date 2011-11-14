LONDON Nov 14 Britain's pension risk
transfer market, where companies pay insurers to shoulder some
of the investment risk associated with their retirement schemes,
will set a new growth record in 2011, consultants Hymans
Robertson said on Monday.
Risk transfer deals involving more than 9 billion pounds
($14.5 billion) of pension liabilities look set to be agreed
over the year as a whole, making it the market's busiest on
record, Hymans Robertson said.
The total includes a 1.1 billion pound deal last month
between defunct asbestos maker Turner & Newall and insurer Legal
& General, the biggest of its kind.
Volatile financial markets have put corporate pension funds
seeking to generate secure retirement income for their members
under increasing pressure to pass on investment risk.
Insurers and banks have taken on the risk associated with
about 30 billion pounds of pension scheme liabilities since
2006, Hymans Robertson said.
That figure is set to grow to 50 billion pounds before the
end of 2012, reflecting a strong pipeline of new business, said
James Mullins, a partner and head of buy-out solutions at Hyman
Robertson.
"2012 will be as buoyant as 2011 for the pensions risk
transfer market as pension schemes continue to engage in buy-ins
and longevity swaps," Mullins said.
"Providers will continue to ramp up their efforts to meet
this demand."
The pension risk transfer market is dominated in the UK by
insurers L&G, Prudential and Aviva, alongside
specialists Pension Insurance Corporation, Lucida, and Rothesay
Life, part of Goldman Sachs.
Japanese investment bank Nomura and British insurer Friends
Life, owned by Resolution, look set to enter the market
next year, Hymans Robertson said.
($1 = 0.622 pound)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Cowell)