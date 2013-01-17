LONDON Jan 17 Top British firm's pension scheme
liabilities will rise about 20 billion pounds ($32 billion)
after a decision not to alter how the country's oldest measure
of inflation is calculated, consultant Mercer said.
Mercer said on Thursday the news had led to a rise in the
cost of inflation swaps - the financial tools that are used to
hedge pension risk.
Last week, the Office for National Statistics opted against
making changes to the retail price index (RPI), a measure used
to calculate workplace pension payouts to the retired, saying it
would create a new index using improved statistical techniques.
Most economists had expected RPI to be changed to make it
more similar to the consumer price index (CPI), which is
targeted by the Bank of England and, typically, is significantly
lower than RPI because of different statistical techniques.
If changes had been made to RPI, it would have cut pension
deficits by around a quarter, pension industry analysts said.
For Britain's FTSE 350 firms, this would have meant a 30
billion pound reduction in pension scheme liabilities.
Instead, inflation swap rates rose up to 0.4 percent.
Pension funds have already been hammered by weak economic
growth and repeated rounds of central bank easing, which have
contributed to a sharp drop in yields on British government
bonds, making it more expensive for funds to match income to
liabilities, unless they add riskier, higher-yielding assets.
"Inaction has meant an increase in market implied inflation
which has increased pension scheme liabilities by around 20
billion pounds," said Ali Tayyebi, senior partner and head of
defined benefit risk at Mercer.
Final salary-linked pension deficits doubled to 231 billion
pounds last year, according to the Pension Protection Fund.