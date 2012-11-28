LONDON Nov 28 British pension providers are
asking insurers to identify people likely to die young in a bid
to reduce the amount of retirement income they have to pay out.
Pension trustees ask people to provide private medical
information. The data is then given to an insurer which may take
on the brunt of the liabilities of the pension scheme if it
believes members will die shortly after retirement.
So-called enhanced buy-ins are gaining traction for
defined-benefit pension plans which promise staff a pension
based on salaries. A deal allows a pension plan to transfer the
risk of people living longer than expected to an insurer.
"We have found pension plans can save between 15-20 percent
using an enhanced buy-in over a traditional insured approach,"
said Will Hale, director of corporate partnerships at pension
provider Partnership, one of the few insurers quoting on
enhanced buy-in transactions.
Insurers are targeting pension schemes heavy with expensive
executive pensions or those with about 300 members and
liabilities of 30-50 million pounds ($48-$80 million) - usually
made up of blue-collar workers - to try to weed out the
unhealthy and bring down the cost of an insurance transfer deal.
Pension plans ask members to answer a handful of questions
requiring a 'Yes/No' response and to give permission for
insurers to request a medical report from their doctor.
Insurers may then underwrite the scheme, based on the health
information volunteered by the employees.
Hale said Partnership have quoted on more than 50 schemes.
"We are hopeful we will complete the first deal in the next
few months," he said.
Currently, around 3-5 billion pounds of business per year is
completed via traditional pension transfer deals under which
liabilities are transferred to an insurer. Pension consultants
expect 10 percent of that market could become enhanced annuities
in the near future.
Critics of enhanced buy-ins say the move will distort the
marketplace and make it harder to insure healthy members of the
scheme.
"It creates a non-level playing field if one insurer has
obtained far more information than other insurers", said Jay
Shah, co-head of origination at Pension Insurance Corporation.
"Traditional insurers are reluctant to quote on these
transactions."