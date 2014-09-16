By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, Sept 16
BOSTON, Sept 16 The California Public Employees
Retirement System handed fellow U.S. pension funds a hefty club
to beat down hedge fund fees and demand better returns this week
when it voted to pull out of hedge funds entirely, investors
said.
The biggest U.S. pension fund announced its plans to scrap
its $4 billion hedge fund program on Monday, saying it was too
costly and complicated. The move followed years of complaints by
pension funds about high fees and a rate of return that has
often lagged the stock market.
"Pension funds and everyone else would be remiss not to push
on fees now," said Brad Balter, Managing Partner of Balter
Capital Management, which invests in hedge funds and is now
offering its own liquid alternatives fund that mimic hedge fund
performance with a lower fee structure.
Calpers, which manages some $300 billion in retirement funds
for public workers, had been among the first big-name pension
plans to put money into the loosely regulated hedge fund
industry in 2002. At the time, hedge funds delivered out-sized
double- or even triple- digit returns, and in exchange charged a
2 percent management fee plus 20 percent of profits.
The two-and-twenty fee structure, however, has lingered for
longer than the mouth-watering returns. In 2014, hedge funds
have so far gained only about 4 percent, lagging the broader
market's Standard & Poor's 500 8.15 percent advance.
Joelle Mevi, who has long been arguing for lower fees, first
as chief investment officer at New Mexico's pension fund and now
as executive director and CIO at the City of Fort Worth's
pension plan, agreed that Calpers' move could be a wakeup call.
"Top hedge fund managers could see that this is a trend and
it could strike fear in their hearts," she said.
Hedge funds reached by Reuters declined to comment. But the
industry has in the past rebuffed criticism over fees and
performance by saying returns tend to outperform when markets
fall. It has also pointed to strong demand: hedge funds which
manage $3 trillion attracted $30.5 billion in new money during
the second quarter alone.
Stephen Nesbitt, who runs consulting firm Cliffwater LLC and
works with prominent pension funds, said hedge fund performance,
like stock performance, can vary greatly - underscoring the need
for investors to make careful choices.
"There are many investors who are happy with the results. It
works for some and it has to do with implementation," he said.
Investors pointed to William Ackman's Pershing Square
Capital Management, which has gained 31.2 percent so far this
year on the back of a handful of activist plays.
"But for every Ackman in your portfolio, there are 20 other
guys who eat up the fees," Balter Capital's Balter said. He said
that the one-size fits all fee schedule has to replaced with
more flexible and creative payment options that better reflect
how well a manager is actually performing.
Some other big name pension funds had already quietly been
negotiating with hedge fund managers on fees even before
Calpers' move.
Massachusetts, which invests roughly $5.6 billion with hedge
funds, is pushing to move some of that money into separately
managed accounts and may even invest, at a lower cost, in liquid
alternative strategies..
"Moves by the big leading pensions like Calpers only
reaffirms liquid alternatives are the wave of the future," said
Brad Alford, chief investment officer at Alpha Capital
Management, which has put money into hedge funds and also now
offers liquid alternative funds.
"Smart investors are no longer willing to pay these high
fees for single digit returns," Alford said. "High fees, little
transparency, limited liquidity, light regulation plus hard to
measure risk from leverage and derivatives are not a good
investment solution."
(Additinal reporting by Megan Davies in New York and Nishant
Kumar and Simon Jessop in London; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Grant McCool)