Fitch Downgrades Intesa Sanpaolo Vita's and Poste Vita's IFS to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo Vita's (ISV) and Poste Vita's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings and Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow Fitch's recent downgrade of Italy's Long-Term Foreign- and Local Currency IDRs to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' an