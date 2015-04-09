BRIEF-Jaiz Bank reports Q1 operating profit of 203.7 mln naira
* Q1 operating profit of 203.7 million naira versus 73.8 million naira year ago
NEW YORK, April 9 The aggregate funded status of the 250 biggest U.S. corporate pensions fell to 80 percent in March from 81 percent at the end of 2014 due to an estimated rise in liabilities, according to a Citi report released on Thursday.
Six percent of pension assets are now fully-funded with about $103 billion in current value, down from $111 billion at the end of 2014, the report showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo Vita's (ISV) and Poste Vita's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings and Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow Fitch's recent downgrade of Italy's Long-Term Foreign- and Local Currency IDRs to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' an