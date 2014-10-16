* Pensions Infrastructure Platform boss eyes second fund
* Plans to file for fund licence before year-end
* Industry body calls for minister for infrastructure
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Oct 16 A small not-for-profit venture
that helps UK pension funds invest in building infrastructure
like schools and hospitals has ambitions to become an licensed
fund in its own right and a major player in the sector, its CEO
said on Thursday.
Mike Weston, chief executive of the Pension Infrastructure
Platform (PiP), has so far helped funnel 200 million pounds
($320 million) to 41 projects, through an equity fund managed by
Dalmore Capital.
PiP was set up with government support in 2011 as part of a
strategy to meet infrastructure investment needs that Chancellor
George Osborne has flagged at 375 billion pounds over the next
decade.
It expects to launch a second fund in the coming months as
part of a three-pronged plan by Weston: raise more money, start
more projects and, most importantly, get a licence to invest the
money directly.
"It is essential. Until PiP is authorised, we can only act
as facilitators," said Weston. As PiP was not able to invest
money on behalf of its cornerstone investors, it "made life
quite tricky", he said.
Reaffirming the group's initial 2 billion pound target size,
Weston said "thereafter, who knows", but that it was essential
PiP bulked up.
"With 2 billion or so, it then becomes a really important
player in the UK infrastructure space, not only in its own right
but as part of any potential consortia."
LOW RATES
Ultra-low interest rates on government debt as a result of
the Bank of England's easy monetary policy have ramped up
interest in investing in hard assets that can yield the regular
income that pension schemes need to pay out to their members.
Weston became PiP's first full-time employee earlier this
year, with the job of helping funds find attractive deals in the
sector.
He said he hoped to file the paperwork by the end of the
year to kick-start the process of registering for an investment
licence, and would be surprised if PiP was not active in this
role by next October.
PiP works on the basis that several large pension schemes
stump up an initial investment -- in the case of the first fund
260 million pounds -- which allows the fund to start investing
before smaller schemes join in on the same fee terms.
"With PiP, a small scheme can get the same deal as a larger
one... It's the first time a group of pension schemes has come
together in this way," Weston said.
In a separate development on Thursday, the National
Association of Pension Funds, which speaks for 1,300 pension
schemes with 16 million members and assets of around 900 billion
pounds, called for the creation of a minister for
infrastructure, to help increase the volume and quality of deals
to the market.
"The government must develop a clear pipeline of suitable
assets, with appropriate structures and investment
characteristics, and make them available to long-term
investors," the NAPF said.
A shortage of assets with stable cashflows is being
compounded by strong competition from overseas investors, with
China the latest to be attracted to the UK.
(1 US dollar = 0.6234 British pound)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)