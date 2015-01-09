AMSTERDAM Jan 9 The Netherlands' PFZW has
become the latest major pension fund to announce it will no
longer use hedge funds to manage investments, citing excessive
costs, complexity and a lack of performance.
The fund, which represents around 2 million workers in the
health care sector, had 156.3 billion euros ($184.7 billion) in
assets under management as of September 2014.
About 2.7 percent of the fund's assets had been invested
with hedge funds in the year 2013, but the pension fund said on
Friday that it had "all but eradicated" their use by the end of
2014.
"With hedge funds, you're certain of the high costs, but
uncertain about the return," the company's manger for investment
policy Jan Willem van Oostveen said.
He added that PFZW wanted to have greater control over of
its investments, and that hedge funds' methods were too complex
because of their diverse investment strategies.
In September, the $300 billion California Public Employees'
Retirement System said it had scrapped its hedge fund programme,
pulling out about $4 billion.
($1 = 0.8463 euros)
(Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Pravin Char)