LONDON Nov 22 UK Business Secretary Vince Cable
is to renew calls to pension funds to beef up scrutiny of
companies to avoid the risk of another crisis and improve
relationships between shareholders and British firms.
He will urge pension funds to hold their fund managers to
account when he speaks at the National Association of Pension
Funds (NAPF) Corporate Governance Conference on Thursday, the
NAPF said in a statement.
Pension funds came under fire during the financial crisis
for not demanding greater accountability through their fund
managers from the companies they invest in, particularly banks.
The NAPF is campaigning for a system to rate fund managers
according to what they do in areas such as improving governance
at companies. The scheme has so far signed up 57 asset owners
and 189 asset managers.
Cable supports the creation of an institutional investors'
forum to kill off a 'get rich quick' investment culture and help
shareholders engage with companies more effectively.
"While the primary responsibility for stewardship activity
lies with funds' asset managers, pension funds remain
accountable to their members," said Joanne Segars, NAPF chief
executive said in a statement on Thursday.