* Growing food needs fuel demand for farmland
* Pension funds seek diversifying assets
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, June 27 Some of the world's biggest
pension funds said they have been ploughing money into farmland
around the world as they seek to diversify portfolios and
generate stable returns at a time of market volatility.
At an agriculture investment summit in London on Wednesday,
leading U.S. and European pensions funds said few assets
remained immune from whipsawing markets, prompting institutions
to look at farmland.
"The crisis has accelerated our agriculture programme," said
Jose Minaya, head of natural resources and infrastructure
investments at TIAA-CREF, which manages about $500 billion for
U.S. university professors and non-profit workers, including a
significant investment in farmland.
"What we saw in 2008-2009 was that the (agriculture)
portfolio performed extremely well, and liquidity for us
increased ... The only thing that people had that was worth
something was tangible assets - land," he added.
Farmland prices have rocketed to near or at record highs in
several U.S. farm states. Research in the UK predicts British
farmland will outperform gold, oil and residential real estate
in London's most exclusive neighbourhoods.
Growing demand for protein in developing economies and the
increasing use of land for biofuels are helping increase the
need for agricultural products and drive investment in farmland.
The United Nations' food agency estimates that $80 billion a
year is needed to develop infrastructure to feed a population
projected at 9 billion people by 2050, up from 7 billion now.
In 2011 pension funds invested $5 billion to $15 billion
globally in farmland, according to an estimate by Grain, a
non-governmental organisation that promotes sustainable use of
the world's resources. It predicted the figure would double by
2015.
Many investors prefer developed markets, sensitive to
possible charges of "land grabs" in Sub-Saharan African states
and other developing countries.
BIG PLAYERS
TIAA-CREF has invested around $2.5 billion in more than 400
properties totalling 600,000 acres of farmland in the United
States, Australia, South America and Eastern Europe.
In May it also formed a $2 billion global farmland investing
company, partnering with Canadian and European money managers to
invest in farmland in the United States, Australia and Brazil.
AP2, one of the largest pension funds in northern Europe
with about $32.1 billion under management, invested around $250
million in the fund on top of $50 million in another fund.
"We aren't looking for the highest return possible; we are
looking for good exposure," Anders Stromblad, chief investment
strategist at AP2, said.
Stromblad said he was targeting annual returns of 7 to 8
percent and likened farmland to investing in real estate, in
which AP2 has around 5 percent of its assets.
"As well as trying to find ... one of the best office
buildings on Madison Avenue, that's exactly what we want to find
in the agriculture space as well ... the best land, the best
soil in the world, the best located."
Stromblad told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference
that AP2 had significantly increased its investment in farmland
over the year to around 1 percent when fully invested.
Richard Moon, investment manager at Railpen, one of the UK's
biggest pension funds which manages around 20 billion pounds
($31.1 billion) for the Railways Pension Scheme, said that
whilst farmland should be considered, he did not yet consider it
an asset class in its own right.
"On the face of it, it probably doesn't deserve its own
allocation within a portfolio, but institutions will look at
opportunistically allocating to it from real estate buckets or
private equity buckets."
Railpen invests in farmland as part of its 25 percent
allocation to alternatives, which include infrastructure,
private equity, hedge funds and commodities.
In contrast to AP2, Moon said that he would look at less
mature markets, favouring Australia, New Zealand and South
America and targeting absolute returns of 10 to 18 percent.