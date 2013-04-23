By Manuela Badawy
| NEW YORK, April 23
NEW YORK, April 23 The funding shortfall
bedeviling the 100 largest U.S. corporate pension funds rose for
a second straight year in 2012, as a strong stock market and
hefty plan contributions failed to offset damage done by
persistently low interest rates, according to an analysis by
Towers Watson released on Monday.
The gap between what these corporations, all publicly
traded, will owe retired workers and how much they have put
aside jumped 17 percent, from $252.7 billion at year-end 2011 to
$295.2 billion at year-end 2012. By comparison, these companies
had a pension surplus of $86 billion in 2007.
Companies are required to calculate the present value of the
future pension liabilities by using a so-called discount rate,
based on corporate bond yields. As those rates fall, the
liabilities rise.
An unprecedented level of lump sum buyouts and annuity
purchases partially offset the increases in both assets and
liabilities - due to lower interest rates. Without the buyouts
and annuity purchases, obligations would have increased by 12
percent.
Since the 2008 financial crisis, corporate pension plan
assets have increased, owing to the double-digit gains in stock
markets and large contributions. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
climbed more than 13 percent in 2012.
"However, four consecutive years of declining interest rates
pushed liabilities 40 percent higher, leaving companies with
larger deficits than before," said Alan Glickstein, a senior
consultant at Towers Watson.
According to the Towers analysis, employers contributed
$45.1 billion to their pension plans in 2012. That is a 16
percent increase from 2011 and the largest contribution
employers have made in the past five years. The analysis noted
that the companies contributed more than twice the amount of
benefits accrued last year to keep funding levels up.
Over the last few years many corporations have been
gradually adjusting their portfolios to reduce investment risk
relative to liabilities, shifting from public equities to
fixed-income and alternative investments.
Since 2009, average allocations to equities have fallen 10
percentage points, while allocations to fixed-income investments
have risen by eight percentage points. However, the shift away
from equities slowed in 2012, according to the report.
"Of the 95 companies that reported target asset allocation
strategies for 2012 and 2013, only three reduced their target
equity allocations by 10 percent or more, versus 16 for 2011,"
Towers Watson's report said.
"Obviously, there is a long way to go until the end of the
year, but funding ratios are moving in the right direction,"
said Dave Suchsland, a senior consultant at Towers Watson.
"If interest rates don't continue their rise and equity
returns weaken, plan sponsors may need to pour more cash into
their plans to improve funded status for the full year."