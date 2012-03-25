LONDON, March 26 European Union plans to impose
stricter capital rules on pension funds could increase the
retirement scheme liabilities of the biggest British firms by as
much as 2.5 billion pounds ($3.95 billion), accountants Deloitte
said on Monday.
Three quarters of large British companies surveyed by
Deloitte said the proposals would boost their gross liabilities
by between 20 and 50 percent, an increase of up to 2.5 billion
pounds for members of the blue-chip FTSE 100 share index.
"Almost without exception, respondents are critical of the
proposals," said Feargus Mitchell, head of Deloitte's actuarial
and pension services practice.
"They believe that given the current climate, when pension
deficits are already high and the economic outlook is uncertain,
now is not the time to introduce new obligations that will incur
further expenses and increase deficits."
The European Commission is working on draft capital rules
for the pensions industry, based on the so-called Solvency II
regime for insurers, which could impose greater financial
obligations on retirement schemes and force them to hold higher
quality assets.
European internal market commissioner Michel Barnier, who is
in charge of the overhaul, said earlier this month that Solvency
II, widely expected to ratchet up capital requirements for
insurers, won't be "copied and pasted" onto the pensions
industry.
On Friday, British telecoms firm BT agreed to pay
down a 4.1 billion pound deficit in its staff pension fund more
quickly than originally planned.