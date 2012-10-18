LONDON Oct 18 A British government plan to
kickstart the economy by drawing billions of pounds of pension
fund money into roads and rail has moved closer to reality after
several large pension schemes formally signalled interest.
The BAE Systems Pension Fund, BT Pension Scheme, Railways
Pension Scheme, Strathclyde Pension Fund and West Midlands
Pension Fund have agreed to become Founding Investors in the
Pensions Infrastructure Platform (PIP), a vehicle by which funds
can back projects that meet their investment criteria.
With these members in place, detailed development of PIP,
including its asset preferences and fee structures, can now
begin, the National Association of Pension Funds said on
Thursday.
It also means politicians can start to identify the
under-invested projects that will appeal to these cash-rich
funds.
"The PIP provides an excellent opportunity to invest in core
UK infrastructure alongside like-minded UK pension schemes,"
said Frank Naylor, Head of Strategy, BTPS Management.
"We look forward to a widening of the opportunities for UK
pension schemes to invest in infrastructure assets which are
structured to provide the right characteristics."
PIP, which is open to all pension funds, aims to meet their
demand for inflation-linked, long-term investment.
With a target size of 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion), the
vehicle will target infrastructure projects free of construction
risk. The fund will seek cash returns in a range of 2-5 percent
above the retail prices index (RPI) and was expected to launch
in the first half of 2013.
After finalising details, gaining regulatory approval and
selecting a manager to run the platform, the founding members
have committed to provide seed investment capital to support the
first batch of projects.
Pension Protection Fund, the government-backed agency that
supports underfunded pension schemes or covers the pension
liabilities of UK companies which have gone bust, has also
signed up to become a founding member of PIP.
"Since we started this project, we have found that people
have been genuinely supportive of the idea that pension funds
and infrastructure investment fit well together," PPF chief
executive Alan Rubenstein said.