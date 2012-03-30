By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 30 After pouring billions of
dollars last year into underfunded pensions, U.S corporations
are protecting their investments by moving out of equities and
into bonds.
For the first time in over a decade, more of the $1.246
trillion assets represented by the 100 largest U.S. corporate
pension funds is now in bonds instead of equities, according to
pension consulting firm Milliman. A ss ets into equities dropped
to 38 percent in 2011 from 44 percent in 2010, while fixed
income climbed to 41.4 percent from 36.4 percent in the same
time period.
The data reflect a major shift from five years ago, when
assets in stocks were double those in bonds, and marked the
first time the allocation to bonds exceeded stocks in the
history of the Milliman survey.
The retreat from stocks and into bonds is a trend that will
continue, managers and consultants say, in response to pension
deficits that are soaking up company cash and leading to a broad
de-risking.
LESSONS LEARNED
Corporations are starting to realize that the pension fund
is not the place for risk, which includes the loss potential of
equities.
"There will definitely be less demand for equities from
corporate pensions if you look out the next several years," said
Aaron Meder, head of U.S. pension solutions for Legal and
General Investment Management America.
Corporations are "tired of the volatility in the stock
market, so they want to de-risk their pensions," he added. The
volatility in equities during 2008 and 2011 is still fresh in
the minds of pension plan sponsors.
Funding deficits in the Milliman survey hit a year-end
record high of $326.8 billion in 2011. As a result, corporations
were pressured to make $55.1 billion in cash contributions to
shore up the deficits -- which were surprisingly less than the
$60.3 billion in 2010. Milliman expects the amount of cash
contributions to rise this year.
"A lot of lessons have been learned. The pension plan is not
the place to be trying to drag off more return per shareholder,"
said Jeffrey Saef, a managing director of investment strategy at
BNY Mellon who helps manage client pension plans.
The aim to match high liabilities, or employee benefit
obligations, with assets has become an urgent concern for many
sponsors, Saef said.
So-called liability-driven investment favors long-duration
credit and high-quality corporate bonds, he said.
Ford Motor Co., which runs the third-largest pension
fund in Milliman's survey, said last month it had reduced its
stock holdings in 2011 to 32 percent of assets from 41 percent
and planned to shrink further to 20 percent in coming years.
Neil Schloss, vice president and treasurer of Ford Motor,
said at a JPMorgan conference that Ford will continue a
liability-driven investment strategy. "We're about 45 percent
bonds today and over time, we will move to a target of about 80
percent bonds."
PRESSURE TO LEAVE STOCKS
This year's stock market rally has not sidetracked the need
to address hefty employee benefit obligations. In recent years,
historically low interest rates and volatile stock markets have
made it difficult for companies to get the returns they need to
adequately fund their pension obligations.
"The stock market is having a really good run at the moment,
but if you look at the two sides of the balance sheet ... the
liabilities are outpacing the assets, and pension funds are
losing ground," said Gordon Fletcher, principal at consulting
firm Mercer.
The Pension Protection Act, which requires corporations to
fund their pension deficits in a tight seven-year period, has
also discouraged risk, said Albert Trezza, an associate director
of research and analysis at BNY Mellon.
Even as markets stay at high levels, volumes are lighter
than last year, while investment-grade corporate bonds, which
Saef of BNY Mellon said are getting more attention from
corporate pension funds, are at record sales.
Investment-grade corporate bond issuance has reached a
record first-quarter high of $294.25 billion, beating the
previous record of $272.3 billion in first-quarter 2007, data
from Thomson Reuters unit IFR show.
"Too often we've had sponsors hooked on the drug of
equities. They can't get off. And they don't have the strategy
in place to get out. You've got to know when to get out of the
casino," said Fletcher.