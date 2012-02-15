* Solvency II could be adapted for pensions

* NAPF warns of cost to real economy

* EC white paper due Thursday

By Anjuli Davies

LONDON, Feb 15 Europe's insurance and pensions watchdog announced on Wednesday it would push ahead with recommendations that could force pension funds to raise billions of extra capital and threaten the viability of some schemes, according to critics.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions authority (EIOPA) is proposing to adapt Solvency II capital rules, originally aimed at the insurance industry, to improve standards of governance, risk management and, crucially, valuation and calculation of minimum capital requirements.

In its final advice to the European Commission which is reviewing its pensions directive, EIOPA's so-called "holistic balance sheet" approach would require schemes to value liabilities with a lower discount rate, thereby increasing them which could require an increase in their level of funding.

Pensions funds would also likely change the kind of assets held from equities to less risky government bonds.

EIOPA underscored the need for a more thorough evaluation of the impact that these proposals might have on the financial situation of pension funds as well as the wider economy.

"This is not the end of the process of developing a European framework for occupational pensions, but merely the beginning," Gabriel Bernardino, Chairman of EIOPA, said in a statement.

"In particular, we have to ascertain ourselves via the quantitative impact study (QIS) that the proposed approach stimulates affordable yet secure occupational pension provision in Europe."

The National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF), which represents 1,200 pension schemes in the UK and earlier this week warned that all final salary schemes could fail if the proposals went ahead, restated its concerns.

"We are disappointed that Europe's pensions and insurance regulator is still proposing Solvency II-type rules for pension schemes, even though its own advice now acknowledges the damage that would be done to European pensions, jobs and the wider economy," Joanne Segars, Chief Executive of the National Association of Pension Funds said in a statement.

The NAPF warned that the new rules could cost the industry 300 billion pounds.

WRONG PREMISE

"It's a substantial piece of work but I can't help feeling that it is starting from the wrong premise," said Jane Beverley, Head of Research at Punter Southall.

She notes that EIOPA was only asked to consult on how it would apply Solvency II rules to the pension funds industry, not if they were the right ones.

"There's almost a degree of frustration that they haven't been asked the question."

Another concern raised by EIOPA in its final advice is how to calculate the various elements that contribute to the value of a pension fund, including sponsor covenants and the value of protection funds when calculating valuations.

Under the proposals the implicit support a pension place receives from its parent company and protection fund would be given a financial value and then treated as another asset of the scheme eliminating some of the negative impact from harsher treatments of liabilities.

EIOPA acknowledges in its advice that there is as yet no tried and tested means to calculate these elements so it would be difficult to see how they would be applied in practice.

The European Commission will release a white paper on Thursday outlining its plans to review its current pensions directive (IORP).

Solvency II has been more than 10 years in the making, and its original 2012 introduction date has already been postponed once, drawing criticism from the insurance industry. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)