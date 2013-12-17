LONDON Dec 17 Britain's financial regulator
said on Tuesday it has banned three men from working in
financial services and another from holding key positions in the
industry over failings in relation to occupational pension
schemes.
The Financial Conduct Authority said this followed a review
of CBW Trustees Limited and CBW Pensions Forensics Limited by
the Pension Regulator.
The FCA has banned Michael Conway, director of pension firm
CBW, Andrew Powell an independent adviser at G&G Financial
Services and Martin Gwynn, G&G's owner.
The bans follow a review that found advice given about six
occupational pension schemes led to savers moving investments
around unnecessarily, generating more than 4 million pounds
($6.52 million) in commission.
The FCA said Conway influenced Powell's advice, from which
both gained personally, while Gwynn failed to seek the necessary
authorisation from the regulator when appointing Powell and did
not properly monitor his advice.
Daniel Conway, a director of Staverton Wealth Management,
which was partially owned by Michael Conway, was banned from
performing any roles designated as 'controlled functions' by the
FCA.
He had no prior experience of advising occupational pension
schemes, the FCA said.
"When it comes to pension funds, people expect their
investments to be carefully managed given the potential impact
on their retirement income. This makes the behaviour of this
quartet particularly disgraceful," said Tracey McDermott, FCA
director of enforcement and financial crime.