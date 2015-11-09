Nov 9 North American pension funds, foundations
and other institutional trusts had their worst three months in
four years in the third quarter, with a median return of -4.53
percent, according to a Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison
Service (TUCS) report to be released on Monday.
"These plans, virtually all of them ... were hurt by
diversification" in the global equity space, because typically
they add diversity by going to international or smaller U.S.
equities, said Robert Waid, managing director at Wilshire
Associates.
Both of those equity classes fell dramatically, he said,
noting that the MSCI ACWI World ex USA Index shed 12.17 percent,
while the Wilshire US Small-Cap Index fell 10.88 percent.
The period also marked the first back-to-back declining
quarters since March 31, 2009, when markets were still reeling
from 15 months of recession.
"When you're starting to have comparisons that go back to
the financial crisis ... it shows that it's a difficult
investment environment," Waid said.
Most plan median returns also underperformed the classic
60/40 ratio, typically 60 percent stocks and 40 percent bonds.
The return for such a portfolio was -3.65 percent for the third
quarter, Waid said.
Wilshire TUCS, a widely-used benchmark for institutional
asset performance, includes performance and asset allocation
data from roughly 1,700 plans representing about $3.7 trillion
in assets. The plans include public and corporate pensions,
foundations and endowments and other types of trusts.
