LONDON, July 27 Losses to British pensions
through criminal scams tripled in the month after the
introduction of reforms which allow over-55s to spend their
pension pots as they like, London police said on Monday.
Losses from pension liberation fraud totalled 4.7 million
pounds ($7.30 million) in May, according to data from national
fraud reporting centre Action Fraud, the police said.
This compares with 1.5 million pounds in April and is the
highest monthly total since Action Fraud began in May 2013.
In pensions liberation fraud, retirees are encouraged to
unlock their pensions to invest in a fraudulent scheme.
Regulators have warned that the pensions freedoms introduced
in April could lead to a proliferation of scams, while industry
specialists say there is a lack of affordable independent
financial advice.
Withdrawals from pension pots have exceeded expectations,
with 1.8 billion pounds taken out in the first two months since
the reforms, according to the Association of British Insurers.
Police said, however, that it was difficult to judge the
impact of the reforms so far as "it can sometimes be months or
even years after the crime that the victim realises that they
have been defrauded".
($1 = 0.6440 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Angus MacSwan)