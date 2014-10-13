Oct 13 Denmark has the world's best pension
system, followed by Australia and the Netherlands, while China,
India, Japan and South Korea fare among the worst, a survey by
consultants Mercer released on Monday showed.
The United States scored a C, with 57.9 out of 100 points,
in the Global Pensions Index of 25 countries, on par with
France, Poland and South Africa.
The top three scorers retained their positions from 2013,
with 82.4 for Denmark, 79.9 for Australia, and 79.2 for the
Netherlands. The rankings are based on factors such as adequacy,
sustainability and integrity of the retirement income system.(bit.ly/1njtBDb)
Britain ranked ninth, below Sweden, Canada and Chile, the
annual survey showed.
China, India, Indonesia and South Korea fared among the
worst, with scores of 35 to 50, as their retirement income
systems are in the early stages of development.
Britain's plan to abolish a 55 percent tax levied on pension
savings is likely to hurt the country's global pension ranking
next year, Mercer said.
Britain improved its ranking this year, with a score of 67.6
versus 65.4 in 2013, helped by "higher contributions through the
continued introduction of auto enrolment," Mercer said.
"The results highlight that introducing mandatory
auto-enrolment can contribute to the UK's efforts in ensuring an
adequate and sustainable retirement system," said Deborah
Cooper, partner at Mercer.
Citing proposals by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer George
Osborne, Mercer cautioned that radical reforms to abolish
restrictions on accessing pension savings before the age of 55
would "likely negatively impact on the UK score next year."
Osborne caught Britain's pensions industry by surprise in
March when he said he would scrap a rule forcing many people to
buy an annuity, a financial product which converts a retiree's
pension pot into a guaranteed income.
As of April, people will also face much less of a tax
penalty if they access their pension savings early at the age of
55.
The study is published by the Australian Centre for
Financial Studies (ACFS) in conjunction with Mercer and is
funded by the Victorian State Government.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Richard
Chang)