Sept 15 Funding levels for city and county
pension plans rose almost 6 percent in 2013 from the previous
year, according to a report released by Wilshire Consulting on
Monday.
In the study provided to Reuters, Wilshire estimated 109
state retirement systems had enough assets to cover 73 percent
of their obligations in the year ended June 30, 2013, up 5.7
percent from 69 percent in 2012. Still, 90 percent of those
plans were considered under funded.
Russ Walker, vice president at Wilshire Associates and an
author of the report, attributed the rise to the strong rally of
global stock markets over the 12 months, offsetting "weaker
performance by global fixed income and allowing pension asset
growth to outdistance the growth in pension liabilities over
fiscal 2013."
For years, many states short-changed their public pensions,
putting in far less than recommended by actuaries. The 2007-2009
recession further cut revenues, while plans' investments, which
provide two-thirds of revenues, went into a downward spiral.
From California to New York, battles have erupted over
whether states have enough money to pay promised benefits,
especially now that the first wave of the baby boom population
is retiring.
Pension assets totaled $428.9 billion, while liabilities
were $589.7 billion, reported Wilshire, a Santa Monica,
California-based independent investment consulting firm. Of the
retirement systems studied by Wilshire, 34 had equity
allocations that equal or exceed 70 percent, while 14 systems
were below 50 percent.
