July 10 Penske Truck Leasing Co LP/PTL Finance Corp on Tuesday sold $1.1 billion of two-part senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P Morgan, RBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PENSKE TRUCK LEASING TRANCHE 1 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 2.500 PCT MATURITY 7/11/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.961 FIRST PAY 1/11/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 2.52 PCT SETTLEMENT 7/13/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 225 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $800 MLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 7/11/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.376 FIRST PAY 1/11/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.955 PCT SETTLEMENT 7/13/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 345 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS